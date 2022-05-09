Eskom loses its head of generation

Phillip Dukashe, Eskom’s group executive for generation – and a 26-year veteran of the state-owned power utility – has resigned.

Dukashe, who will leave Eskom at the end of May, cited a “critical need” in his resignation letter and in discussions with other executives to “achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities”, Eskom said in a statement on Monday.

“Phillip leaves behind a competent team to ensure sustainability of the generation division. Rhulani Mathebula will act in the interim as the group executive for generation while the recruitment process is initiated,” the utility said. Mathebula has previously acted as group executive for generation.

“We salute Phillip for his rich legacy of selfless leadership, integrity and excellence in serving Eskom and the country for the past 26 years and for always standing up and doing what is right and honourable,” Eskom said.

“Phillip’s vast institutional knowledge, cross functional skills and sound executive leadership experience created the much-needed stability in the generation division during his tenure and achieved some significant strides in helping to turn around generation’s poor performance since his permanent appointment into the position from April 2021.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media