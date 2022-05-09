Load shedding from 5pm

After a lull of just two days, Eskom will revert to cutting the power because it can’t keep up with demand for its only product.

From 5pm on Monday, it will implement rolling blackouts, with the latest bout of cuts expected to end at 10pm, the state-owned utility said in a tweet. A statement will follow, it said.

The load shedding comes after Eskom earlier on Monday warned that its system was again under “severe” pressure, and that load shedding during the evening peak was a distinct possibility.

Eskom has asked South Africans to cut back on their power consumption during the morning and evening peak periods as winter approaches.

“The onset of winter has seen increased demand, and this will lead to a constrained system, particularly during the morning and evening peaks, throughout the winter,” the state-owned utility said. The peak periods are 5am to 9am and 4pm to 10pm. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

