Eskom must slash jobs, sell assets: finance minister

Government plans to restructure Eskom’s debt before elections in 2024, and will only provide additional support if the company sells assets and cuts jobs, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said.

Eskom, which supplies almost all of South Africa’s power, has R392-billion of debt. The utility has said the liabilities need to be cut to R200-billion for it to be sustainable and accept support pledged by rich nations to help reduce South Africa’s dependence on coal and cut carbon emissions.

While authorities are discussing whether the state should assume all or part of its debt, government support hinges on Eskom getting its “house in order”, Godongwana said on Wednesday in an interview in Cape Town.

The company has “10 000 people in the system that they don’t need” and it needs to sell some of its coal-fired power plants and its mortgage book, he said. “After that, I become the last resort — I’m not saying I’m not going to help them,” the minister said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has been promising since 2018 that it will come up with a plan to deal with Eskom’s debt. Ramaphosa’s mandate ends in 2024, when the country holds its next presidential elections.

Eskom is considering offloading non-core assets to reduce its liabilities, and said in March it’s disposing of Eskom Finance Co, which provides home loans to employees. Selling the coal-fired plants could jar with the pledge by wealthy nations to provide US$8.5-billion to fund the nation’s energy transition, which is predicated on closing them down.

Massive overspending

The power utility’s financial woes, caused mainly by a massive overspending on the construction of two of the world’s biggest coal-fired plants, have led Eskom to cut expenditure on maintenance and new capacity. As a result, the country has been beset by intermittent power outages for more than a decade, with the number of blackouts rising to a record last year.

Eskom poses a significant risk to South Africa’s public finances, with the government guaranteeing as much as R350-billion of its debt — about 80% of that facility has been used. Shifting Eskom’s obligations onto the state’s balance sheet would precipitate a marked deterioration in government debt that is now seen peaking at a lower level and a year earlier than previously expected.

Other highlights from the interview: