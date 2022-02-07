Eskom offers little respite as load shedding returns

Just a day after terminating a week-long bout of load shedding, Eskom said on Monday that rotational power cuts will return from 9pm on Monday evening.

The stage-2 cuts will be implemented until 5am on Tuesday “to conserve and replenish emergency reserves”.

“Further breakdowns could force Eskom to implement load shedding sooner or to extend it beyond Tuesday morning,” the state-owned utility warned.

Since midnight on Monday morning, the company said it has lost a unit each at the Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations.

The return of a unit as Kusile and two units at Majuba have been delayed, adding to the pressure on the system.

Total breakdowns as of late Monday afternoon amounted to 16.3GW of capacity. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media