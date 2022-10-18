Eskom plunges South Africa back into stage-4 load shedding

Eskom had an ugly surprise for South Africans as they woke up on Tuesday morning: stage-4 load shedding had returned.

The escalated power cuts, which were not anticipated, were imposed from 5.30am after five electricity generation units broke down overnight.

“The load shedding will be implemented until further notice,” Eskom said.

Eskom had said it would cut the power at stage 2 only, and then only between 4pm and midnight, until Wednesday, when it was expected to provide an update.

The utility has warned that load shedding is likely to be a regular occurrence in South Africa until significant new generation capacity is brought onto the grid, a process that’s expected to take at least another 18 months. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media