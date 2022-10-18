Something 2 Learn – free online education from mobiLearn

In the past six years, mobiLearn’s mission has been creating videos that teach and inform a large section of South Africa’s population on how to become smart with their smartphones. MobiLearn recognises the value of communicating in local languages and we have created videos in 10 languages – we have even created a video in Urdu!

To this end, we have gone live with our repository website, s2l.online. The S2L site epitomises our contribution towards transforming human capital through digital literacy – we are quite excited to embrace Something 2 Learn Online as our content portal to promote digital literacy.

We created videos on how to use Zoom and Teams on our S2L site during the Covid-19 pandemic as online events and meetings were all the rage. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of technology that promoted conversations and participation without leaving our homes. The pressure to continue online may have waned, but it is never going to be the same. Many have ceased travelling far distances for meetings.

The South African Revenue Service launched the eFiling app a few years ago and it was our view that many needed training on this app. The app could avoid in-person visits to Sars offices and dispense with many hours of wasted time and frustrations waiting in long lines. We felt it was important to produce the eFiling series in isiXhosa in our effort to promote compliance by many emerging small enterprises in the Cape.

Our approach is to create learning content that caters for a complete rookie: from very basic, via stepped learning, into becoming a basic skilled user, an intermediate skilled user and finally a pro user of the apps we focus on. Our WhatsApp series does just that – in English and in isiXhosa.

All our content on s2l.online is at no cost to the user. We are very keen to scale this non-profit endeavour and plan to reach out to the industry to assist S2L in doubling its output of content. We welcome any suggestions and reasonable requests on subject matters that require learning content we can produce.

