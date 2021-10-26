Eskom power cuts to continue all week

Eskom will implement stage-2 load shedding all week. The state-owned power utility said the rolling cuts will begin at 9am on Tuesday and last until at least 5am on Saturday.

That brings the latest round of load shedding perilously close to the local government election next Monday.

“Eskom regrets to announce that due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage-2 load shedding will be implemented from 9am today until 5am on Saturday. While Eskom teams have successfully returned a unit each at the Kusile, Matimba and Arnot power stations during the early hours of this morning, further delays in returning other units to service have exacerbated the capacity constraints, hampering the ability to replenish the emergency generation reserves,” it said.

“Eskom anticipates to return Koeberg unit 1 to service during the weekend. Eskom also expects to return five other units to service during the week. However, there are number of generation units running with risk of failure that cannot be attended to at the moment due to the current capacity constraints.”

Total breakdowns currently amount to 13.3GW while planned maintenance is 5.5GW of capacity.