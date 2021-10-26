Stay connected with fixed LTE from Standard Bank Mobile 

Mobile phones and devices play a larger role in people’s lives than ever before. The Covid-19 outbreak has increased our reliance on smart devices, which are used to conduct almost every daily activity – from finding entertainment, to organising meetings and schedules, to keeping in touch with friends, family and colleagues. This has also resulted in exponential increases in demand for data and Internet access.

Standard Bank Mobile is excited to introduce fixed LTE to its product portfolio.

Lee Ramsden, head of sales and distribution at Standard Bank Mobile, explains: “We focus heavily on offering reliable and affordable connections, hence this addition to our product suite. Fixed LTE allows for a data connection without the physical fibre infrastructure but still offers the benefit of a high-speed data connection.

“It is important to us that our customers are connected, provided with products that allow them to be digitally enabled and that are easy to install, and also allow for easy top-up and management through our website. We are especially proud to be the first to market with an LTE product from a bank.”

Standard Bank bases its packaged offers on an amount of data per month, including a router (a Sim-only service will be added soon).

Bank account Anytime data per month Monthly cost, no router (coming soon) Monthly cost incl. router (available now) MyMo 5GB R9 R69 MyMo Plus 10GB R43 R103 Elite 10GB R43 R103 Prestige 20GB R52 R112 Private 30GB R59 R119 Wealth 50GB R79 R139

If customers run out of data, they can top up with recurring or once-off bundles.

Fixed LTE data bundle prices Price Monthly top-up 20GB R139 Monthly top-up 50GB R259 Monthly top-up 100GB R359 Monthly top-up 250GB R879 Once-off top-up 5GB R39 Once-off top-up 10GB R69 Once-off top-up 20GB R129 Once-off top-up 50GB R289

The introduction of new ways of working, saw an increase in the demand for strong, reliable and affordable connectivity, demanding a constant ability to be fully functional while away from formal business structures.

Fixed LTE from Standard Bank Mobile offers Standard Bank customers a subsidised router and data. Data allocations vary depending on which bank account you hold. Customers can also top up their data with recurring or once-off data bundles depending on their needs.

“We are able to offer customers an opportunity to purchase devices for less, to access affordable and, in some cases, free data simply for banking with us. This gives value back to individuals who choose to bank with us,” Ramsden concludes.

Consumers who are looking for strong, reliable and affordable connection devices and products can visit www.mobile.standardbank.co.za.