Eskom reduces intensity of power cuts

Eskom reduced power cuts on Sunday as severe outages earlier in the weekend allowed the “replenishment” of emergency reserves.

Load shedding was reduced to stage 4 from 12pm on Sunday to 5am on Monday and will be implemented at stage 3 until 4pm on Monday before stage 4 resumes again. This pattern will continue until Thursday, Eskom said.

The country over the weekend has been subjected to the deepest level of nationwide power cuts in months after implementation of stage-6 load shedding, where 6GW was cut from the grid.

About 2.5GW of generating capacity is expected to return to service by Tuesday evening, Eskom said. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP