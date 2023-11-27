Generative AI: creativity, bias, ethics and dangers explored

In the realm of artificial intelligence, generative models have emerged as a transformative force, pushing the boundaries of what machines can create and understand.

Generative AI represents a paradigm shift, offering machines the ability to autonomously generate content, mimic human creativity and even solve complex problems through learned patterns and data analysis.

From the breathtaking artworks produced by deep neural networks to the generation of human-like text, these models have the potential to revolutionise the way we approach creativity, problem-solving, and decision-making.

However, the flip side of the coin is that generative AI comes with a host of ethical, societal and security challenges. So as we navigate the landscape of generative AI, our objective must be to strike a balance between harnessing its tremendous potential for societal progress while mitigating the risks that could compromise our values, privacy and security.

