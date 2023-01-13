Eskom says minimising load shedding is its ‘highest priority’

Eskom said on Friday that reducing load shedding, which is currently being implemented at stage 6, equal to previous records, is its “highest priority”.

“Continuous focus at all levels in the organisation” is being given to addressing the power cuts, which are having a debilitating impact on the South African economy.

The state-owned utility again apologised for the “severe extent of load shedding” and the impact on individuals and businesses.

The comments by Eskom come a day after energy regulator Nersa approved tariff increases that will see South Africans paying about 34% more for electricity over the next two years.

The company said it “appreciates the tough decision” made by Nersa and “recognises the pressures this determination will place on consumers”. Eskom had been seeking a 32% increase in the 2024 financial year, which begins this April. Instead, it was given 18.65%.

“This decision will positively contribute from a financial and sustainability point of view,” said Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim in the statement.

“The revenue determination of R319-billion and R352-billion for the financial years 2024/2025 will allow a further migration towards a price level that reflects the efficient cost of producing electricity,” Cassim said.

“It is evident that both Eskom and Nersa are aligned that every effort needs to be made to improve the energy availability factor at Eskom power stations,” the utility added.

“The shortage in capacity due to both Eskom performance and the delays in independent power producers’ projects needs to be addressed. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media