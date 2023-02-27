Eskom spokesman Sikonathi Mantshantsha to step down

One of the toughest jobs in communications in South Africa just became available. Sikonathi Mantshantsha has decided to step down as the state-owned utility’s spokesman with effect from 28 February.

Mantshantsha joined Eskom after a career in journalism that included writing critically about the state-owned electricity utility for publications including the Financial Mail and Daily Maverick. He leaves Eskom following the conclusion of a three-year fixed-term contract.

His decision to step down follows the departure of CEO André de Ruyter, on whose watch Mantshantsha joined the beleaguered company.

Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom’s public image by driving honest and frank communication…

Mantshantsha has become a fixture on television and radio and was seen as a driving force behind the Eskom management team’s willingness to engage with the media – and, by extension, the public – through regular media briefings, especially during periods of heightened load shedding.

“Over the course of three years, Mantshantsha helped improve Eskom’s public image by driving honest and frank communication in the media domain on Eskom’s real position during a difficult period characterised by operating difficulties and increased load shedding. This has seen Eskom become more accountable, agile and transparent in its external positioning, while increasing its share of voice, with regular executive team briefings to the public on key developments,” Eskom said in a statement on Monday about his impending departure.

“Sikonathi has been the catalyst in Eskom improving transparency and frequency of information sharing, dealing with several difficult media engagements during his tenure,” said Eskom interim CEO Calib Cassim. “Eskom is grateful for his contribution to our organisation, and we wish him well during his next journey.”

Daphne Mokwena, an Eskom veteran of 21 years, will lead the media relations team and act as Eskom group spokeswoman with immediate effect while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is under way. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media