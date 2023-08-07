Eskom may suspend load shedding by midweek

Eskom is expected to implement alternating stages of load shedding throughout this week — and may suspend it entirely.

On Monday and Tuesday, stage-1 cuts will be implemented between 5am and 4pm followed by stage 4 between 4pm to 5am.

No planned blackouts are expected between 5am and 4pm on Wednesday. However, this will be followed by stage 2 between 4pm and midnight.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden and Duvha power stations was returned to service. In the same period, a generating unit at Medupi power station was taken offline for repairs,” the state-owned utility said.

Load shedding

“The delay in returning to service two generating units each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

By Sunday, unplanned breakdowns rendered 15.1GW of generating capacity unavailable, with a further 4.4GW taken offline for maintenance.