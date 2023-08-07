100 FNB branches to go solar

First National Bank plans to install solar power solutions at 100 of its branches countrywide, it said on Monday.

The project will provide improved uninterrupted access to services offered in its branches during times of load shedding and reduce environmental harm.

The project will commence with branches in Mthatha (Eastern Cape), Bethlehem and Phuthaditjhaba (Free State) and Zeerust (North West).

“The solar installation initiative is set to begin in the coming months, with a phased approach to ensure a smooth and efficient transition for each branch involved,” the bank said in a statement.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers said 97% if the bank’s branches are equipped with backup power solutions. “However, in keeping with our commitment to have a positive impact on the environment and be more resilient in our operations, it’s necessary to transition to renewable energy sources.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media