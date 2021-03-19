Eskom suspends load shedding after 10 days of outages - TechCentral

Eskom has suspended load shedding, with effect from midday on Friday, after restoring generation capacity sufficiently to meet customer demand.

In a statement, the state-owned electricity utility said its teams had successfully returned to service a generation unit each at the Duvha, Medupi, Kendal, Kriel and Kusile power stations.

“Although we have lost units at Tutuka, Camden and Hendrina power stations, we have managed to adequately replenish emergency reserves,” it said.

Over the long weekend, Eskom will take the opportunity of anticipated lower demand for electricity to conduct short-term maintenance and further replenish emergency reserves to be ready for the work week next week.

Eskom began the latest round of load shedding on 10 March. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media

