Eskom to suspend daytime load shedding from Monday

Eskom will suspend daytime load shedding on Monday, and it will stay suspended until further notice, the utility said in a statement on Sunday.

The state-owned electricity supplier said the suspension in the rolling blackouts, which have plagued South Africa’s economy since 2007, is due to improved generation capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead.

Stage-2 power cuts will continue to be implemented between 4pm and 5am daily, the company said in a statement posted on X/Twitter.

"Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur," it said.