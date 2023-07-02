Ethiopia launches tender for new telecoms licence

Ethiopia has launched a tender for a second new telecommunications licence, its communications authority said on Friday, opening up one of Africa’s largest markets to further competition.
Ethiopia’s telecoms industry is considered a big prize in Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s push to liberalise the economy after he took over in 2018, thanks to a large population of about 120 million.
Kenya’s Safaricom — part-owned by South Africa’s Vodacom Group — launched its mobile network in Ethiopia in October last year, becoming the first private operator alongside state-owned Ethio Telecom, which had hitherto enjoyed a monopoly.
“There are several positive developments occurring in the Ethiopian telecommunications sector since the beginning of the liberalisation process,” the Ethiopian Communications Authority said in a request for qualifications notice. — Duncan Miriri and Hereward Holland, (c) 2023 Reuters