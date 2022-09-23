Everything PC S02E01 – ‘The fat little kid’

The South African technology show all about personal computers is back for season 2. This season of Everything PC is sponsored by HP and Microsoft.

In episode 1 of the new season, hosts Duncan McLeod and Gerhard Pretorius chat about developments at the big chip companies covered in season 1, including Intel, AMD and Nvidia.

They then look forward to what’s coming in the world of PCs for the rest of the year, including a looming battle over next-generation GPUs between AMD and Nvidia.

A new segment of the show also looks back at technologies from decades ago – and this week Gerhard has brought in an ancient Maxtor hard drive.

