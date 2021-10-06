FedEx Express to introduce EVs into its South African fleet

FedEx Express, part of the US-listed logistics giant FedEx, has completed an electric delivery vehicle trial in Johannesburg and now plans to introduce EVs into its South African fleet.

The company said on Wednesday that the trial consisted of testing electric vehicle technology within its operations, assessing the effectiveness to run a delivery vehicle on a standard route, fully loaded with customer packages on a typical workday.

“Following the positive trial results, FedEx Express is now finalising plans to introduce permanent electric vehicles to its vehicle fleet in South Africa,” it said in a statement.

“We’re encouraged by the results we’ve seen from the initial vehicle test,” said FedEx South African operations MD Natasha Parmanand. “Not only did the vehicle perform well when travelling to and from customer sites, but it handled our local streets and conditions.”

The vehicle was able to operate all day during testing without having to be recharged, according to the company.

“The South African trial aligns with our announcement earlier this year, setting a goal to achieve global carbon neutral operations by 2040, and a piece of that puzzle is creating an all-electric fleet of pickup and delivery vehicles,” said Parmanand.

By 2040, the entire FedEx global parcel pickup and delivery fleet will be zero-emissions electric vehicles. This goal will be achieved through phased programmes to replace existing vehicles. “By 2025, the aim is for 50% of FedEx Express global pickup and delivery vehicle purchases to be electric vehicles, rising to 100% by 2030.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media