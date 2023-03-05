Finally! Ramaphosa to announce cabinet reshuffle on Monday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the national executive at 7pm on Monday, presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya said on Sunday.
A cabinet reshuffle has been widely expected since Ramaphosa was re-elected leader of the ANC at a party leadership contest in December, paving the way for him to run for a second term in 2024.
“The president is finalising his reconfiguration of the national executive,” Magwenya said at a news briefing, adding that some members of parliament would be sworn in ahead of the reshuffling announcement.
Ramaphosa is expected to name a new deputy president after the presidency announced David Mabuza’s resignation from the post on Wednesday. The new position of electricity minister is among the roles to be filled.
Read: Electricity minister will oversee entire crisis response: Ramaphosa
He announced last month he would create the position of electricity minister to help address the nation’s power crisis, as state-owned utility Eskom implements the worst power cuts on record. — (c) 2023 Reuters