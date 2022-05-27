Financial advisers: manage your commission and analyse revenue effortlessly

Excel spreadsheets may have brought us this far, but since the Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen an immense rise in technical innovation. More specifically, we’re experiencing a shift in the way we’re utilising cloud-based software in everyday life and business.

Mindsets around remote work, technical innovation, digitalisation, automation and even Tik Tok were severely challenged in the last two to three years.

Many of us used to be all about “hustling”, commuting and being everywhere at once. The shift happened when we realised there must be a better way to go through life. Enter Zoom calls, working from home, taking care of your kid when they’re sick yourself, and overall prioritising living.

Commspace has been changing the revenue management game for financial advisers in South Africa since 2006

The same thing is happening for businesses everywhere. Better ways of doing things pop up every day, and we’d be silly to let these opportunities pass.

Financial advisers, if you’ve ever battled to calculate your commission and attempted to analyse the revenue for your business, you may have thought to yourself, there must be a better way!

First, you’re not alone. And second, there is a better way.

Commspace has been changing the revenue management game for financial advisers in South Africa since 2006. Whether you’re a one-person show or a major corporation, getting a 360-degree view of your revenue and analysing the data has never been more within your reach.

Commspace’s unique software can capture and collate all your commission and fee statements onto one platform and use the data to generate insightful and powerful yet easy to understand analytics.

It can also:

Link client payments to financial adviser commission and revenue.

Automatically load and classify the data to help you make informed decisions.

Connect your revenue with your tech stack – Commspace can integrate with your broker practice management system, client database, CRM or accounting software.

Handle all complex splits on commission, premiums and fees in your business.

Give you insightful reporting and analytics of your revenue and business model.

Adapt and grow with your particular business needs.

Commspace analytics not only shows you an accurate view of your commission and fees, but can also provide you with an in-depth gap analysis of your clients. A gap analysis can show you where your services may be lacking for specific clients and instantly help you identify which clients may be eligible for some of your other products or services.

If you’re a financial adviser in the life, investment, health, short term and employee benefits sectors, this is the right software for you. Commspace provides specialised commission management and revenue analytics for all of these sectors and can be the answer you’re looking for to simplify your life.

Onboarding

Even the onboarding process is simple, quick and accurate, with only three steps before you get access to all the information you need:

We do the analysis, setup and data load to get you started, with minimal effort required on your part. Effortlessly upload provider commission statements or automatically get commission data via Commspace DataFlow. Specify just once how we should handle any new business to enable further automatic commission tracking and splitting.

Commspace is a 100% cloud-based solution, so your information is always available, no matter where you go.

Now that’s a better way to go about your business.

Commspace is breaking down boundaries and going full speed to reach new heights. One of the company’s long-time employees, Amanda de Bruyn, said it best: “We’re never not doing anything awesome.”

About Commspace

Commspace was founded in 2006 by Johan Vosloo, who went at it alone for a couple of years. Since then, the company has grown into an excellent workplace with 20+ employees. The company’s secret to success is having a passion for problem solving and making a difference in people’s lives while doing it.