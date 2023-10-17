FNB to help clients reduce their personal carbon emissions

First National Bank has launched a new “nav Earth” feature in the FNB app to helping its clients understand the impact of their carbon emissions and find ways to reduce them.

FNB, using international methodologies, estimates a monthly carbon emissions score based on an individual’s transactional spend data. The tool provides a “peer comparison model” to assist customers in benchmarking their carbon footprint against others.

Nav Earth also offers a “carbon coach” on climate change impacts and actions one can take to donate to carbon offsetting causes, using cash or eBucks, to improve one’s carbon emissions score.

“By providing customers with the ability to monitor their carbon footprint and offering practical guidance on how to reduce it, the average citizen can contribute to the global agenda and resist climate change,” said the bank’s private segment CEO Sizwe Nxedlana in a statement.

“Nav Earth provides customers with actionable insights based on their activities and recommends easy ways to mitigate the adverse impact on the environment.”

Customers can access nav Earth under the “navigate life” tab in the FNB app.

FNB recently announced plans to equip 100 of its branches with solar power, and earlier this year launched nav Energy to help access alternative energy solutions.

The bank is part of national treasury’s energy loan scheme, which provides funding at lower interest rates for consumers and businesses to install alternative energy solutions such as solar. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media