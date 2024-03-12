FNB slashes car licence disc renewal fees again

FNB has cut the price of car licence disc renewals in its banking app, the second time it has done so in a matter of months.

The price has been reduced from the already-reduced R99 to R69, and the bank is also offering R99 in eBucks for using the service in certain instances, effectively making it free. Customers can also renew their licence discs using eBucks rewards.

“The bank has now further reduced the combined service and delivery fee to R69 for a promotional time period,” it said. The promotional period ends on 30 June.

It is clearly hoping the service will convince customers to sign up for other bank products, notably its vehicle insurance offering. “If you get a no-obligation insurance quote … and renew your licence disc on the FNB app, you get R99 back in eBucks,” it said.

The service is offered in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation, with no paperwork, provided the bank client is the registered owner of the vehicle.

FNB said it completed 107 000 licence disc renewals in the past 12 months. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media