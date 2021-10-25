FNB ‘tap to pay’ now available for virtual cards

First National Bank customers can now use their virtual cards in Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay as well as in the bank’s own tap- and scan-to-pay solution.

This means they can use the virtual cards for contactless tap-to-pay transactions.

FNB customers have activated about half a million virtual cards, with spend of over R1-billion, since January.

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can order and store multiple virtual cards on their banking app. The virtual card comes with a dynamic CVV number that changes regularly to minimise the risk of fraud.

Customers can use their virtual cards for online shopping, streaming services, subscription payments and QR payments via “scan to pay” in the app. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media