FNB wins awards for Best Consumer Digital Bank and Best App

FNB has been awarded the Best Consumer Digital Bank in South Africa and the Best Mobile Banking App in Africa at the 2022 World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards, hosted by Global Finance. The accolades recognise FNB’s ability to attract and service customers through a digital platform, as well as the design and functionality of its digital interfaces.

Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO, says: “We’re pleased to have pioneered digital innovation over the years with first-to-market solutions that continue to shape how individuals and businesses access financial and lifestyle services. Through leading innovations such as In-Contact and launching the first banking app in some of our markets, we’ve been able to facilitate our customers’ journey from analogue to digital, and now we’re rapidly accelerating our initiatives to unlock value for customers and society by taking a leap from digital to platform.”

FNB’s ongoing investment in technology over many years has resulted in a reimagined offering that integrates customised, advice-led solutions with intuitive help, all delivered via the customer’s preferred interface. Its digital platform facilitates billions of digital interactions between its customers and has the highest digital penetration. FNB’s customer-centric approach to platform innovation allows it to keep and even improve its position as a leading provider of digitised financial and lifestyle services. The awards for Best Consumer Digital Bank and Best App further demonstrate that they are firmly on the right track.

Solutions at scale

According to Celliers, one of the most significant benefits of technology is the ability to customise and provide solutions at scale. However, FNB’s reputation for digital leadership extends beyond its capabilities to harness technology and emphasises the significance of a strategy to assist by providing a distinct customer experience to individuals, families and businesses.

“More importantly, we realise the need to invest in our employees to assist customers in managing their financial and lifestyle needs in whichever manner they desire, leveraging our trusted platform,” he says. “As a result, we are continually aligning our platform journey with our objective of lowering traditional barriers to entry in financial services, ensuring that more people and businesses can benefit from the help and guidance we provide to achieve their goals,” Celliers concludes.

About FNB

FNB is the oldest bank in South Africa, and can be traced back to the Eastern Province Bank formed in Grahamstown in 1838. Today FNB trades as a division of FirstRand Bank Limited. When looking at FNB’s history, two things in particular stand out. The first is a story of survival — different circumstances in South Africa have posed many great challenges in our history, all of which FNB has successfully met. This track record provides a strong foundation for our future challenges. The second is a story of people — our history has always been firmly influenced by the needs of the people we serve.

The acacia tree in our brand logo is a suitable representation of our history. Our roots run deep in South Africa, and we have grown thanks to our commitment to serving the needs of our clients and communities.

A landmark development in FNB’s history took place in 1998 when the financial services interests of Rand Merchant Bank Holdings and Anglo American were merged to form FirstRand Limited. In the process, FNB was delisted from the JSE on 22 May 1998 to become a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstRand, which was listed on the JSE on 25 May 1998. On 30 June 1999, the banking interests of FirstRand formally merged into a single entity to form FirstRand Bank. FNB, WesBank and RMB now trade as divisions of FirstRand Bank.

For more, visit www.fnb.co.za.