For the first time in a month, Eskom to suspend load shedding

After the longest bout of rotational load shedding in South Africa’s history – a month of power cuts that have severely impacted the economy – Eskom will has finally announced an end.

For now.

The state-owned utility said on Friday that load shedding will be lifted at 5am on Saturday. It will, however, continued to be imposed at stage 3 overnight on Friday.

And the power cuts could return at any time, with Eskom warning that generation capacity constraints remain, with Saturday’s planned suspension only possible because of anticipated lower weekend demand and adequate levels of emergency generation reserves – dam levels as well as diesel for the company’s open-cycle gas turbines.

Eskom did not provide a forecast for next week. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

