Fortinet named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls

Nasdaq-listed Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, marking the 13th time Fortinet has been recognised in this Magic Quadrant. Fortinet placed highest in Ability to Execute and is recognised for its Completeness of Vision in the Magic Quadrant.

“No other NGFW comes close to delivering the same price/performance, consistent AI/ML-powered security for both on-prem users and remote users using SASE, as well as natively converged networking features such as SD-WAN and ZTNA. The key to FortiGate’s success is over two decades of organic innovation of our purpose-built Asic technology and the FortiOS operating system. We believe it is this dedication to innovation that has led to Fortinet’s recognition as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls with the highest Ability to Execute.” — John Maddison, executive vice president of products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet

Fortinet believes that its placement as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls is a result of its ability to deliver:

Protection against advanced threats with AI/ML-powered security and accelerated performance with purpose-built Asics: FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) deliver multiple AI/ML-powered security services, empowering IT to combat advanced cybersecurity threats and avoid business disruptions. Thanks to a unique, purpose-built Asic architecture, FortiGate NGFWs are engineered to deliver the industry’s best return on investment and price-to-performance across essential security services, such as IPS, antivirus, DNS and URL filtering, application control, and more. This advantage extends beyond the network to FortiClient endpoint agents offering unified in-line CASB and in-line sandboxing.

