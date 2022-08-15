World’s fastest compact firewall for hyperscale data centres, 5G networks

Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has announced the FortiGate 4800F series of hyperscale firewalls, which sets new standards for security, scale, performance and innovation to meet the requirements of hyperscale customers and 5G mobile network operators (MNOs).

Powered by 16 of Fortinet’s seventh-generation network processors (NP7), FortiGate 4800F offers the highest performance figures of any compact firewall, with Security Compute Ratings that deliver up to 34x better performance than competitor solutions, including the ability to support an average of 19 times more connections per second.

“No other firewall is better suited to support hyperscale and 5G. Not only is FortiGate 4800F the industry’s fastest compact hyperscale firewall, with 2.4Tbit/s of capacity, but it is also the only 4RU chassis on the market that includes 400GbE, 200GbE and 50GbE ports, which allow hyperscale customers and mobile network operators to seamlessly scale their business without disrupting operations. The combination of performance and scalability packed into our latest firewall will help future-proof organisations’ investments in hyperscale data centres, especially with the rise of 5G and as the volume and velocity of data continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace.” — John Maddison, executive vice president of products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet

Large enterprises and MNOs are in continual pursuit of doing more with less. When it comes to firewalls, higher performance in a smaller footprint means security becomes an enabler for 5G adoption, allowing mobile providers to deliver new use cases for enterprises and critical industries and infrastructure. It also ensures enterprise customers such as high-velocity e-retail, cutting-edge research facilities, financial institutions and cloud providers have access to the performance, scalability and security they need to meet escalating business needs. Reduced costs for space, cooling and power are additional benefits to achieving higher performance in a smaller form factor.

With these outcomes in mind, Fortinet’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in security performance has yielded the most powerful compact firewall yet: the FortiGate 4800F. With a 4RU chassis and 400GbE, 200GbE and 50GbE interfaces, this latest model of Fortinet’s flagship line of firewalls enables MNOs to secure 5G networks with the following capabilities:

Accelerates 5G adoption with secure IP connectivity and support for 19 times more connections per second : 5G enables massive machine-to-machine communication that requires secure IP connectivity to untrusted environments such as the Internet, edge sites and the cloud. The FortiGate 4800F enables MNOs to secure massive scale and performance for IP connectivity to external networks and domains with massive carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) performance and hardware logging. To build capacity that meets the needs of today and the future, FortiGate 4800F supports 25 million connections per second to give MNOs the capacity they need to handle surges in traffic and large sustained loads of subscriber connections. Enterprises with ultra-performance needs can converge multiple firewalls into a single unified system, host on-premises applications and deliver the required user experience.

FortiGate 4800F also delivers hyperscale security for hyperscale data centres with the following capabilities:

Enables 400G ultra-fast data center interconnect: With 400GbE ports in a compact 4RU form factor, FortiGate 4800F allows organisations to connect and replicate data securely with ultra-fast elephant flows, while ensuring privacy and confidentiality to guarantee that all data and services are delivered close to the customers and partners. Enterprises with ultra-performance needs can converge multiple firewalls into a single unified system, host on-premises applications and deliver the required user experience. In April 2021, Fortinet became the first vendor to deliver 400GbE ports on a hyperscale firewall via FortiGate 7121F, followed by the FortiGate 3700F in May 2022. FortiGate 4800F continues Fortinet’s legacy as the only vendor delivering 400GbE interfaces on a hyperscale firewall to support the most intensive hyperscale use cases.

The entire FortiGate suite of next-generation and hyperscale firewalls supports organisations of all sizes with the following features:

High-performance security at scale: FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services deliver innovative real-time protection for known, zero-day and unknown threats, including IPS, DNS, AV and inline sandbox, for data centre edge and core deployments leveraging segmentation and more granular device (OT/IoT) as well as Web and application security capabilities for comprehensive perimeter protection.

FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services deliver innovative real-time protection for known, zero-day and unknown threats, including IPS, DNS, AV and inline sandbox, for data centre edge and core deployments leveraging segmentation and more granular device (OT/IoT) as well as Web and application security capabilities for comprehensive perimeter protection. Supports zero trust architectures with integrated universal ZTNA: FortiGate natively integrates universal zero trust network access (ZTNA) enforcement to support zero trust architectures. Setting up universal ZTNA with an on-prem or virtual FortiGate ensures that consistent policies and controls span across all operating environments, including across multiple clouds.

FortiGate 4800F vs competitors

Below is a comparison of the top firewalls on the market against the target performance numbers of the FortiGate 4800F series. Security Compute Rating is a benchmark (performance multiplier) that compares FortiGate performance versus the industry average of competing products across various categories that fall within the same price band.

Specification​ FortiGate 4801F1​ Security compute rating​ Industry average​ Palo Alto Networks​PA-54503​ Check Point​Quantum 28000​ Cisco​Firepower 4145​ Juniper​SRX54004​ Firewall​ 2.4Tbit/s​ 15x​ 158Gbit/s​ 136.4Gbit/s​ 145Gbit/s​ 80Gbit/s​ 270Gbit/s​ IPsec VPN​ 800Gbit/s​ 19x​ 42Gbit/s 34.8Gbit/s​ 49Gbit/s​ 23Gbit/s​ 60Gbit/s​ Threat protection5 ​ 70Gbit/s​ 1.5x​ 46Gbit/s​ 61.8Gbit/s​ 30Gbit/s​ N/A​ N/A​ SSL inspection ​ 55Gbit/s​ 5.5x​ 10Gbit/ss​ -​ -​ 10Gbit/s​ N/A​ Concurrent sessions​ 280M/ 1760M2​ 34x​ 51M​ 40M​ 32M​ 40M​ 91M​ Connections per second​ 900K/ 25M2​ 19x​ 1.3M​ 1.45M​ 615k​ 1.5M​ 1.7M​

Non-SSD variant is available as well Performance with hyperscale license applied PAN: Calculated with 2xNC and 2xDPC cards Juniper: SRX5400E-B2 Threat Protection includes FortiGuard Application Control, AI-Powered FortiGuard IPS, Anti-Virus, Logging and Sandbox security services