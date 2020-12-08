Free eSims from execMobile - TechCentral

ExecMobile, South Africa’s leading alternative mobile data provider, has produced its 2019/2020 report, showing it eliminated more than R380-million in mobile data costs for its customers.

2020 has been a tough year, and execMobile wants to ensure access to low-cost mobile data, using the latest eSim technology (for free!), whether you are travelling internationally or need mobile data locally on another network. In the festive spirit, we want to extend these savings to all for the month of December.

Since launching eSIM in September 2019, execMobile changed the telecommunications landscape and provided business travellers an easy way of connecting to multiple local networks abroad. Now we are offering free eSIMs to anyone in need, either by signing up as a new business customer, or prepaying for any once off data needed.

Global and local options

Multiple operators Sim identities are permitted on a single eSim profile, offering, in effect, a second Sim to the customer’s existing Sim. Customers keep their identity with their local operator for incoming and outgoing calls, and critical SMS messages. eSim allows a customer to supplement their local data plan with execMobile’s mobile data eSim plan, with access to 191 countries, including 43 in Africa, ensuring savings of up to 90%.

Customers can choose 5GB of global roaming data for only US$50, or 300MB of local data for R55. These offers span multiple network providers per country, notably all three local networks in South Africa, to ensure coverage while away from home. Contact us at sales@execmobile.co.za to find out more.

Contactless provisioning

ExecMobile offers the easiest way to provision eSim-enabled devices and connect to the Internet worldwide. We streamline organisations’ global or local deployment and ensure secure connectivity wherever the eSim-enabled device is located. This is especially beneficial in supporting organisations business continuity plans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Customers can now take advantage of execMobile’s next-generation enterprise mobility capabilities without the need to purchase a physical Sim or cumbersome e-mail/QR-code scanning methods, to activate an additional data plan on supported eSim-enabled devices making it easy to use two different data plans on one device.

We provide our customers with centralised and scalable means to deploy, control, monitor and optimise usage for their global fleet of devices

With our management platform, customers have the additional benefits of cybersecurity protection with DDoS attack protection, botnet disruption, malware scanning and prevention, phishing prevention and real-time malicious traffic monitoring, making it the most secure way to connect away from home or the office.

“Most of our Fortune 500 corporate customers rely on Apple and Samsung ranges of devices for their workforce. By supporting eSim plans for these great products, we provide our customers with centralised and scalable means to deploy, control, monitor and optimise usage for their global fleet of devices, “says execMobile GM Jody Carollissen.

As of November 2020, the following eSim-enabled, dual-Sim models support execMobile’s global eSim data plans:

About execMobile

ExecMobile provides organisations with secure global mobile Internet connectivity for both IoT solutions and business connectivity needs. Our solution with failover capabilities gives organisations superior and unprecedented global access to reliable and high-quality Internet, with low latency. Organisations can seamlessly deploy data plans across their user base, optimise connectivity cost and fully manage different subscribers in real time, in a centralised manner.