Gain cloud-like flexibility with HPE GreenLake

One of the main yardsticks by which businesses measure success is growth. It is key to future success and long-term survival, as well as growing profitability and market presence.

Unfortunately, with growth comes complexity. This is particularly true in an interconnected, digital business environment, where new technologies are launched nearly every day, regulatory environments grow more stringent, and customers become more demanding and want experiences on a wide range of channels.

At the same time, businesses are under pressure to do more with less, to modernise and to embark on a cloud journey to reap all the benefits of scalability, agility, cost savings and more. Unfortunately, many get bogged down by this complexity and don’t know where to begin.

Introducing HPE GreenLake

Fortunately, understanding that every business has different needs, HPE introduced its HPE GreenLake platform, brought to South Africa by Tarsus Distribution, which automates tasks with cloud-managed infrastructure, freeing up time and resources for employees to work on new projects and reducing development and maintenance costs.

HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform for general purpose compute was designed on a foundation of rack-optimised HPE ProLiant and HPE Apollo servers, bringing scalability in a small footprint.

It can be configured to support even a company’s most critical applications and data on-premises and even offers end-of-use upcycling of existing compute assets in a secure and environmentally responsible manner as the business migrates to a pay-per-use model.

All infrastructure is delivered as a service with HPE GreenLake for compute, so any business can scale up or down with no need for initial capital investment. In addition, there’s no risk of over-provisioning, or extended purchasing and implementation timeframes.

Best of all, HPE GreenLake can be delivered to an on-premises or co-located data centre in as little as 14 days.

How HPE GreenLake works

At the foundation of these offerings is HPE’s infrastructure that supports each HPE GreenLake cloud service. For instance, HPE GreenLake for virtualisation could use HPE SimpliVity, and a HPE GreenLake for composable compute would employ HPE Synergy.

HPE GreenLake solutions use the entire HPE infrastructure portfolio, including HPE Alletra storage and HPE ProLiant servers, as well as a variety of third-party software and services such as Hadoop, Docker, SAP S/4Hana, VMware Cloud Foundation and Azure.

All HPE GreenLake cloud services are managed via the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, an advanced software-as-a-service platform that provides users with a consistent cloud experience for all their applications and data, regardless of where it resides, either on or off premises.

Moreover, the platform gives users the insights and controls they need to manage their hybrid IT estate, augmenting their use of public clouds and data centres.

At its heart, HPE GreenLake is an as-a-service offering that brings the flexibility of the cloud to environments of every type

In addition, the HPE GreenLake platform offers an integrated management control plane that gives users a unified view across all IT operations, such as private and public clouds and even edge environments. It features a self-service portal that monitors usage, cost, security, compliance, performance and a range of other metrics.

Cloud-like flexibility

At its heart, HPE GreenLake is an as-a-service offering that brings the flexibility of the cloud to environments of every type, from data centres to large and small enterprises, as well as satellite and remote offices. Any business that signs up for a HPE GreenLake solution can reap the benefits of a total and preconfigured system packed full of all the hardware and software they need to be up and running almost immediately.

In addition, with HPE GreenLake, HPE offers a number of infrastructure solutions to suit every type of workload. For instance, the virtualisation offering presents options for implementing a HPE GreenLake solution that runs virtualised apps, and the composable compute offerings has options for implementing a software-driven composable infrastructure. The IT giant also offers solutions for many other types of workloads such as storage, backup, database management, private cloud, big data, and high-performance computing.

Consumption-based model

One area in which HPE GreenLake really sets itself apart is in its consumption-based model, which enables entities of every size to get state-of-the-art data centre solutions without the expense and associated complexities that go hand in hand with a traditional approach to deploying infrastructure.

This means that companies benefit from:

Monthly billing based on actual usage: The pay-per-use model for on-premises compute assets enables businesses to align their IT spend with their actual usage. They only pay for what they use above a reserve.

The pay-per-use model for on-premises compute assets enables businesses to align their IT spend with their actual usage. They only pay for what they use above a reserve. Transparent, meaningful consumption data: The HPE GreenLake platform enables businesses to gain near-real-time visibility into their usage data, and are able to set budgets, create reports, and build rules-based insights.

The HPE GreenLake platform enables businesses to gain near-real-time visibility into their usage data, and are able to set budgets, create reports, and build rules-based insights. Growth over time: With the buffer of extra capacity to take care of any unexpected spikes in compute resource demand, and with HPE monitoring consumption for the business, it is easy to rapidly scale up capacity ahead of an organisation’s growth.

With the buffer of extra capacity to take care of any unexpected spikes in compute resource demand, and with HPE monitoring consumption for the business, it is easy to rapidly scale up capacity ahead of an organisation’s growth. Streamline operations with a simplified solution: The design, architecture, and installation of the business’s compute infrastructure are managed by HPE, and it can also offload much of its day-to-day infrastructure management with optional support services from HPE and its partners, such as Tarsus Distribution.

Contact us to determine the best solution for your business needs.