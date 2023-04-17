Seamless connectivity for home users with Xiaomi Wi-Fi 6 solutions

In today’s world of hybrid work, where many people work from home at least some of the time, having a good internet connection has never been more crucial. At the same time, the rise of the smart home is ushering an increasing number of connected devices into people’s personal lives.

With remote work becoming more commonplace, homes have become offices too, where people now do a wide range of work activities, such as attending client meetings or live streaming webinars, or accessing company applications from the cloud.

And while the odd lag or disruption in connectivity was once acceptable for home users consuming entertainment via the internet, it isn’t okay for business users. This has shone the spotlight on the need for reliable connectivity for residential users, and vendors are scrambling to develop solutions to accommodate today’s new remote users.

Fortunately, Xiaomi, brought to South Africa by leading ICT distributor Syntech, offers the AX3000 Mesh System that combines into a mesh network and provides Wi-Fi 6 coverage throughout the home. This promises far faster speeds than Wi-Fi 5 and means that users are able to stream high-quality videos or play online games without any lag or buffering. Also, the system has 256MB of RAM to cater to occasional complex environments with large numbers of devices such as large family gatherings, parties, and other social occasions.

No more congestion, better coverage

With an increasing number of devices being connected to home networks, congestion has become a major issue. The advanced technologies used by AX3000 such as MU-Mimo & OFDMA help enhance performance even when a wide range of devices are connected at the same time.

Another major benefit of mesh systems is their ability to provide better coverage throughout larger houses as well as buildings that have multiple access points working together under one SSID name, without interference from each other.

Finally, mesh systems reduce power consumption which leads to longer battery life for mobile phones, tablets and other connected devices, particularly in homes with lots of gadgets that need to be charged regularly.

With the Xiaomi AX3000 Mesh System up to 4 000 square feet of space is covered, and mesh networking is provided for up to 10 total devices. The signal automatically bounces between different routers, ensuring the best connection and seamlessly enabling users to play as they go.

Faster, less complicated

The AX3000 also boasts 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, each with 802.11ax tech, offering a combined dual-band wireless speed of up to 2976Mbps. This is nearly double the speed of a typical AC1200 router. The system’s 1024 QAM technology is also faster than Wi-Fi 5’s 256 QAM, so users don’t have to wait for high-speed internet access.

The AX3000 also supports OFDMA technology which enables routers to process data flows from a slew of devices at once when large devices need data transmission, effectively lessening network congestion and significantly reducing latency, and ensuring stable connectivity and response at all times.

Finally, the Xiaomi AX3000 Mesh System supports intelligent control through its Mi Home app, simplifying network configuration so that even non-tech users can easily and quickly access high-speed networks.

A solution for every home

For smaller homes with fewer devices and users, the Xiaomi Mi 4C 300Mbit/s Wireless Router comes with four omni-directional external antennas with a signal gain of 5dBi, which effectively boosts the signal gain effect to enhance transmission performance. This solution can be used easily in a wide range of complex real-world environments.

Moreover, with up to 64MB of memory, data transmission is more stable, ensuring the smooth and seamless operation of a greater number of functions, and stable connectivity for more smart devices. Users are able to select a router configuration according to their needs, or simply permit the Mi Router 4C to carry out intelligent optimisation to offer the user a more seamless experience when gaming, watching movies or surfing the web.

Extending the range

For better connectivity across the home, the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender AC1200 is an ideal way for users to extend the range of their wireless networks. It operates over both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and offers a combined speed of up to 1200 Mbps, which prevents any dead zones.

In addition, the fast Ethernet port lets users connect a wired device such as a TV, game console or streaming player to the network, guaranteeing a more stable and reliable connection. The access point mode enables users to connect the extender with their router via an Ethernet cable to create a dual-band Wi-Fi access point.

About Syntech

Since its inception in 2002, Syntech has been a technology company that sources and distributes industry-leading products and brands from around the world. We work with key resellers to create solutions for customers that match their unique requirements, add value to the market and enable them to succeed. We have a deep commitment to service excellence, adding value to the market through industry-leading products, services and exceptional technical support.