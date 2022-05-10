Game relaunches website with big focus on e-commerce

Massmart’s troubled general merchandise retail chain Game has relaunched its website, with a focus on e-commerce, as part of a turnaround strategy.

The revamped website, Massmart said in a statement on Tuesday, forms part of Game’s goal to become a “leading omnichannel retailer”. Game’s new e-commerce platform was supported by an investment from Massmart, the value of which was not disclosed, as well as a dedicated support team from Walmart’s global technology hub in Bangalore, India. US retail giant Walmart is the controlling shareholder in Massmart.

“The website is equipped with new features, functionalities and product categories, aimed at providing a more streamlined experience for the customer,” Massmart said.

The website will continue to evolve, with new features being added each month

“While Game’s original website offered basic e-commerce functionality, the new site offers an improved experience featuring advanced sourcing logic, order tracking, online returns, a brand new pickup option for customers, and categories that were previously unavailable online – such as liquor and clothing, both of which perform well for the retailer,” it added.

The website features “intelligent system logic” that allows for the geo-location of products for faster and more efficient deliveries and near real-time stock availability updates.

The retailer will also be offering a Pickup feature in select stores where customers can order online and collect in-store. This is available in 20 stores, with additional stores to be rolled out during the course of 2022. “This is a feature we are particularly excited about, as our consumers have shown interest in this for some time,” said Andrew Stein, vice president for Game at Massmart.

“The website will continue to evolve, with new features being added each month, as we continue our drive to remain relevant, transform our business and grow with our consumer. Our aim is to provide a more streamlined shopping experience for all our customers,” Stein said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

