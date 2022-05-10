Vodacom appoints new MD of key South Africa operation

Vodacom Group has appointed Sitho Mdlalose as the new MD of its South African operation, by far the telecommunications operator’s largest subsidiary, replacing Balesh Sharma. Mdlalose starts in the role on 1 July.

An internal promotion, Mdlalose is currently MD of Vodacom Tanzania. He will report to group CEO Shameel Joosub and will join the group executive committee.

Mdlalose worked at Vodafone Group for about six years prior to joining Vodacom Group. UK-headquartered Vodafone is the controlling shareholder in the JSE-listed Vodacom.

Mdalose as the ideal candidate to lead Vodacom South Africa in a challenging economic climate

He held various leadership roles at Vodafone, including chief finance officer for international business. He was then appointed as interim group chief finance officer and finance director for Vodacom South Africa, before being appointed to MD of Vodacom Tanzania in 2021.

In a statement, Joosub described Mdalose as the “ideal candidate to lead Vodacom South Africa in a challenging economic climate that will require proactive innovations to adjust to shifts in customer behaviour”.

“His in-depth experience, financial and business acumen, strong interpersonal skills, and proven track record make him an obvious choice for this important role.”

Standalone

Vodacom Group announced the creation of a standalone South African operating company two years ago as part of a simplification of its structure.

Mdlalose’s appointment as Vodacom South Africa MD comes as Sharma, whose exit was announced in March, prepares to leave the company’s employ at the end of June to pursue an opportunity in Europe.

Mdlalose’s successor in Tanzania will be announced in due course, Vodacom said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media