GoDaddy suffers major security breach

Web hosting company GoDaddy said e-mail addresses of up to 1.2 million active and inactive managed WordPress customers had been exposed in an unauthorised third-party access.

The company said the incident was discovered on 17 November and the third-party accessed the system using a compromised password.

“We identified suspicious activity in our managed WordPress hosting environment and immediately began an investigation with the help of an IT forensics firm and contacted law enforcement,” chief information security officer Demetrius Comes said in a filing.

The company said it had immediately blocked the unauthorised third party, and an investigation was still going on. — Reported by Tiyashi Datta, (c) 2021 Reuters