Godfrey Motsa to leave MTN

In a surprise development, MTN Group has announced the resignation of Godfrey Motsa, its South African CEO, who leave the unit’s employ at the end of this month.

MTN did not say why Motsa had resigned, or where he is going. He has been CEO of MTN South Africa for the past five years after joining the company from rival Vodacom and is highly respected both internally at MTN and in the industry more broadly.

“The company would like to thank Godfrey for his leadership of MTN South Africa during a time when the business built a leading network position and improved its competitive position in the consumer postpaid and enterprise businesses,” MTN said in a statement to investors shortly before markets closed on Wednesday.

MTN has appointed its group chief technology and information officer, Charles Molapisi, as CEO of MTN South Africa with effect from 1 January. Molapisi has been with the group since 2009 and spent several years running the group’s Zambian business.

Mazen Mroue will replace Molapisi in the group CTIO role. Mroue is currently chief operating officer of MTN Nigeria.

Shake-up

MTN Group, meanwhile, announced a big shake-up in leadership elsewhere in the organisation. In summary:

To streamline responsibilities and reporting lines in the core connectivity business, Ebenezer Asante will assume the new role of senior vice president of “Markets”, with overall profit and loss responsibility of the three regions (West and Central Africa, or Weca, South and East Africa, or SEA, and Middle East and North Africa, or Mena).

Yolanda Cuba (VP of SEA) and Ismail Jaroudi (VP of Mena) will remain on the exco and report to Ebenezer, from 1 February 2022.

To enhance the capacity to accelerate growth of MTN’s fintech and other platforms, Serigne Dioum will assume the streamlined role of group chief fintech officer effective 1 February 2022.

Given the strong interdependence of the two functions, the legal and regulatory functions on exco will be combined under Lele Modise in a revised role of chief legal and regulatory officer, effective 1 February 2022.

Felleng Sekha, currently group chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer, will leave the group on 30 April 2022. This will be a handover period.

Nompilo Morafo has been appointed as group chief sustainability and corporate affairs Officer, which will be established as part of exco effective 1 February 2022.

Strategy and transformation will move from reporting to the group chief operating officer to the group president and CEO. Chika Ekeji has been appointed as the group chief strategy and transformation officer, which will be established as part of exco effective 1 February 2022. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media

