Google, Sonos smart speaker fight heads to trial

Sonos and Google will face off in a San Francisco federal trial on Monday over claims that Google copied Sonos’s patented smart speaker technology in wireless audio devices like Google Home and Chromecast Audio.

The case is part of a sprawling intellectual property dispute between the former business partners that includes other lawsuits in the US, Canada, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Sonos has asked the court for US$90-million in damages from Google in the San Francisco case, down from $3-billion after US district judge William Alsup narrowed the case, according to a Google court filing. Sonos alleges Google infringed two of its patents related to multi-room wireless audio.

Google has countered with its own patent lawsuits in California and at the ITC

Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said the case relates to “some very specific features that are not commonly used,” and that Sonos “mischaracterised our partnership and technology”.

Sonos declined to comment on the dispute.

The companies previously worked together to integrate Google’s streaming music service into Sonos products. Sonos first sued Google for patent infringement in Los Angeles and at the US International Trade Commission (ITC) in 2020, accusing the tech giant of copying its technology during their collaboration.

Sonos won a limited import ban on some Google devices from the ITC last year, which Google has appealed. Google has countered with its own patent lawsuits in California and at the ITC.

Sharp words

Alsup has had sharp words for both companies. Last month, he called their attacks on one another’s expert testimony “emblematic of the worst of patent litigation” with “much ink spilled for little purpose”.

In a 2020 order, he cited the “enormous” resources already expended on the dispute.

“By the end, our parties’ legal bills will likely have been able to build dozens of schools, pay all the teachers and provide hot lunches to the children,” the judge wrote. — Blake Brittain, (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP