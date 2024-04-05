Massive SA grid battery project gets ‘preferred status’

A 153MW/612MWh standalone battery energy storage system – the largest in Africa – has won “preferred bidder” status under a government procurement programme.

Globeleq said the Red Sands project in the Northern Cape has been awarded preferred bidder status in South Africa’s energy storage capacity independent power producer procurement programme.

The Red Sands project is 100km south-east of Upington, and will be the largest standalone battery energy storage system in Africa when completed, Globeleq said.

Globeleq estimates that the project will cost approximately R5.7-billion and will take 24 months to construct

“The project was originally developed by African Green Ventures, the South African development arm of Magnora, a Norwegian company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange,” Globeleq said in a statement.

The project will take up about 12 acres and will connect to the grid through the Eskom Garona substation. The substation will be upgraded by the Red Sands project to ensure that the full capabilities of the project’s batteries can be used.

“Working closely with leading global battery and balance-of-plant suppliers, Globeleq estimates that the project will cost approximately R5.7-billion and will take 24 months to construct after financial close, which is expected later this year.”

Red Sands will be Globeleq’s first large-scale battery energy storage solutions project in South Africa. The group also owns and operates eight renewable plants (six solar PV, two wind) with a total generating capacity of 384MW. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media