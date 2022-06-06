Gupta brothers arrested in Dubai

The justice ministry said it has been informed by authorities in Dubai that two of the three Gupta brothers accused of defrauding the South African government of billions of dollars have been arrested.

Rajesh and Atul Gupta have been arrested and discussions are taking place between the two countries on the way forward, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Accused of defrauding the state during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure, the Gupta brothers and Zuma have always denied the allegations. — (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP