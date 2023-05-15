GWM Ora displaces Mini Cooper as South Africa’s cheapest electric car

China’s Great Wall Motors (GWM) is bringing the Ora electric car to South Africa, and it’ll be the country’s cheapest EV – although still far from cheap.

GWM announced at the weekend that it will showcase two of its recently launched brands, Ora and Tank, at the upcoming Nampo Harvest Day exhibition in Bothaville, Free State.

The highly anticipated Ora Funky Cat, which will be sold as the GWM Ora in South Africa, will make its debut as the country’s most affordable new electric vehicle, priced from R716 900 to R915 900, depending on the trim level.

The Ora will be showcased alongside Haval’s Jolion hybrid EV and a limited edition of the P-Series bakkie.

The Ora’s competitive pricing makes it the most affordable electric vehicle in South Africa, surpassing the Mini Hatch Cooper SE, which previously held the title with a starting price of R742 142.

Interestingly, the Ora is priced at A$47 891 in Australia (including taxes), which translates to around R609 635 at current exchange rates. This is R107 535 cheaper than the price in South Africa.

This large pricing disparity can be attributed to the high import duties levied on EV imports into South Africa, which are hindering the country’s shift towards greener cars. Industry leaders have become increasingly critical in recent months over government’s lack of urgency in addressing the problem.

Features

The GWM Ora boasts a modern design that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. The car’s exterior features a dynamic front grille, LED headlights and a streamlined body that maximises aerodynamics and reduces wind resistance. The car also comes in a range of colours, including orange, blue and green.

Inside, the Ora boast a relatively spacious cabin with advanced infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and a multifunctional steering wheel.

The Ora is powered by an electric motor that delivers an impressive 126KW and 250Nm of torque. The car has a top speed of 160km/h and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in eight seconds. The car’s battery pack has a range of up to 420km on a single charge, making it one of the more efficient EVs on the market.

The car features sensors and cameras that provide 360-degree visibility around the car. It also has an advanced driver assistance system that includes lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The infotainment system includes a large touchscreen display, voice recognition and smartphone integration. The vehicle also features a remote-control system that allows drivers to monitor and control their vehicle from their smartphone. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media