Hamilton Ratshefola to take the reins at Gijima

IT services firm Gijima has hired IBM’s former Southern Africa head Hamilton Ratshefola as its new group managing executive, replacing Maphum Nxumalo, who is stepping down after eight years as the company’s CEO and 45 years in the IT industry.

Ratshefola will lead Gijima under contract for one year to “implement and transform Gijima operations, accelerate automation, infuse AI, refine the operating model, improve productivity and most importantly strengthen the company balance sheet”, said executive chairman Robert Gumede in a statement on Tuesday. “The biggest mandate is to shift Gijima operating model to high-margin offering segments.”

Ratshefola, who started his career at IBM, is a co-founder of Cornastone Technology Holdings. He rejoined IBM in 2013, working his way up to the role of GM for Southern Africa.

Gumede said Ratshefola has spent the past six weeks with the management teams of each of Gijima’s business units, as well as the group’s executive committee, to draw up a business plan to “turn Gijima into a profitable company, to develop a sales team with a strong sales DNA, and to innovate and grow Gijima into a digitally transformed IT company in Africa”.

“The board has full confidence in Hamilton and the management team to build onto the existing solid foundation,” Gumede said.

Nxumalo, on whose watch Gijima acquired T-Systems South Africa in 2019, will stay on as a non-executive director of Gijima following his exit from the IT services firm. He will continue to work for Gijima parent Guma Group, Gumede said. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media