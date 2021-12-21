Harvard Business Review: Making the leap to a digital-first enterprise

Companies are at an inflection point. The ability to create seamless digital customer experiences and drive digital revenue is becoming increasingly imperative to business success.

To succeed and edge out the competition, companies need to adopt a digital-first mindset and redefine their business models to be able to meet their customers’ expectations. At the core of these new business models are digital products that create the best possible experience for customers.

At Amplitude, we’ve seen the impact of putting customer insights at the heart of digital-first businesses. With Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, we examined the shift in customers’ digital behaviours and expectations to uncover how businesses could thoughtfully transition to “digital first”. This report explores the opportunity businesses have to overcome their data challenges, gain a competitive edge and improve customer loyalty in a digital-first era.

“We are living through a digital product revenue revolution, centred on using digital products to completely redesign the value we create for customers,” says Jian Wei Hoh, head of business design at Ford.

