Honor X9b 5G has a powerhouse battery that’s great for any challenge

The smartphone is one of the most widely used devices across the world – from streaming to navigating new places and even to working remotely. Many people rely heavily on their devices, but often, these smartphones don’t offer a battery that can provide day-long performance without the need to recharge. But the Honor X9b 5G, the latest device in the global provider’s X Series, answers the basic need of every smart device user – a long-lasting battery life for peak performance.

The Honor X9b 5G comes with a large, yet light and thin 5 800mAh† battery that can support up to three days of use on a single charge, resulting in a worry-free experience for any situation.

With the Honor X9b 5G – everyday tasks no longer come with the hassle of keeping a charger nearby, or the constant worry of loadshedding impeding plans.

The Honor X9b 5G’s battery is ultra-durable, retaining 80% of its original capacity even after a thousand cycles

With an impressive advancement in its battery life and endurance, the smart device has received a gold label recognition from DXOMark.

Social media usage has become a constant in everyday life – whether it’s keeping up with friends and family, finding out the latest news and trends, or scrolling through content creator videos to unwind. With the Honor X9b 5G – users are guaranteed up to 22 hours of uninterrupted social exploration.

Over time, smartphone chipsets and RAM have improved, as has the availability of immersive games, with vivid graphics and fast-moving action. Although modern gaming can place a heavier load on smartphone batteries, Honor believes in giving users an uninterrupted entertainment experience on their smartphone. Without recharging, the Honor X9b 5G offers up to 12 hours of high-octane gaming.

With the Honor X9b 5G, users can also enjoy up to 19 hours of undisturbed video content on a single charge.

What’s more, Honor understands that the modern smartphone is also a powerful and flexible work tool as well as a source of entertainment, enabling productivity whether in the office or on the move.

In addition to its high-capacity battery, the Honor X9b 5G also comes equipped with the Honor Doc Suite, providing applications for creating and editing text documents, presentations and spreadsheets. It also supports multiple input methods including keyboard, stylus and voice dictation. In addition to this you can still enjoy your favourite apps using Google Mobile Services.

Cutting-edge processing performance

The Honor X9b 5G also features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform††. The platform includes a Qualcomm Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU which provide a significant (40%††† and 35%†††† respectively) increase in speed over earlier versions. With assistance from an impressive 12GB of RAM, the Honor X9b 5G can take the most resource-hungry tasks in its stride.

Design and availability

The Honor X9b 5G is available for purchase at your nearest MTN, Vodacom, Telkom and Cell C for R12 999. It possesses a sleek and modern aesthetic design with meticulous craftsmanship and exquisite detail, and can be found in two colours³ – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.

Watch our full TV commercial here and for more information, please visit Honor at www.hihonor.com/za/phones/honor-x9b.

†Typical value. The rated capacity of the non-removable battery is 5 800mAh; ††Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries; †††data from Qualcomm; ††††data from Qualcomm; †††††colour availability may vary by region.