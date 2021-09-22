How insight-led user experiences can drive growth

After a successful period in the UK, Nicholas Durrant returned to Cape Town to cement and grow Bluegrass Digital, offering insight-driven user experiences, innovation and technology to drive business growth for a global market.

In this podcast, Durrant offers a view into the modern services business, often referencing the production line, which is geared towards consistent, high-standard delivery. Founded in the 1990s and built on a foundation of software engineering, Bluegrass Digital has evolved rapidly, servicing clients across Europe, the SA and South Africa, with a focus on digital experience platforms.

Durrant expands on the rise of concepts like S-commerce and T-commerce, and the shift in power between buyers and sellers in the market – and how companies like Bluegrass Digital help businesses to deliver on their objectives through outsourced partnerships with specialist software development companies.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media