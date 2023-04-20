How SIMcontrol enables the smart energy and IoT revolution

Winter is a challenging time, especially in South Africa with its energy crisis. As temperatures drop, the demand for electricity increases, putting further strain on an already struggling power grid.

Although South Africa faces persistent energy challenges, technology solutions are silently revolutionising the energy landscape. For both energy monitoring and energy production, many technology solutions rely on connected internet of things (IoT) devices that feed real-time data to their management platforms.

Managing reliable cellular connectivity of these devices is crucial.

SIMcontrol, the single online platform for managing and monitoring business data Sims at scale, is a game-changing solution that provides real-time monitoring and control of SIMs from all major mobile networks.

Optimising energy production and distribution

Many power generation systems can be remotely monitored, allowing users to optimise energy production and distribution. This will become even more critical in meeting the growing demand for electricity during the winter months.

Energy companies use their platforms to monitor energy usage in real time, identify waste and inefficiencies, and adjust production and distribution accordingly. Plant health such as diesel fuel levels, running hours and service intervals are also carefully monitored. This allows companies to provide more reliable service and meet the needs of their customers.

Integrating renewable energy

Another notable use case for connected devices is renewable energy integration. IoT cellular data communication with energy management platforms enables real-time monitoring and control of renewable energy systems, such as solar panels and wind turbines, ensuring that energy production is optimised for maximum efficiency. This is a crucial step in transitioning to a more sustainable energy future and reducing carbon emissions.

Improving energy efficiency

You can only manage what you measure. By measuring energy usage in real time, companies can identify areas of inefficiency and collect real-time and time-of-day statistics on energy usage at specific sites. This can include implementing energy-saving measures such as energy-efficient lighting and appliances or adjusting energy usage based on time of day or customer behaviour.

Smart metering

In addition to these use cases, by using Smart Meter technology, energy companies can provide customers with personalised energy-saving recommendations based on their energy usage data. This helps customers to understand and reduce their energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Case study

A case study that highlights the effectiveness of IoT devices connected via SIMcontrol is the implementation of smart meters by energy utility companies. These companies use SIMcontrol-enabled smart meters with cellular connectivity across multiple mobile networks, allowing for real-time monitoring and control of secure device data connectivity.

The results are impressive: by actively measuring energy consumption in key areas, they can reduce peak electricity demand by up to 20%, resulting in a significant reduction in power demand during load shedding outages.

These smart meters also allow the utility company to provide customers with personalised energy-saving recommendations based on their energy usage data and save money by comparing usage to actual billing from municipalities who often incorrectly bill end users.

