How to profit from the rise of the connected home

Aravind Pai, partner expert in the product development team in Bangalore for Radisys, joins the podcast for a fascinating discussion on connected homes and businesses.

Radisys forms part of Jio Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries.

With the constant rise in price of basic utilities such as electricity and water, an answer the problem lies in effective utility management.

Pai discusses potential solutions using the Radisys toolset to simplify and manage multiple automation devices from one console.

Service providers interested in offering these solutions to the market shouldn’t miss this discussion.

