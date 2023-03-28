HP ScanJets: keeping business in every sector moving

Documents, both electronic and hard copy, are a crucial component of any enterprise. However, managing business information – often from a wide variety of sources, and in multiple formats – can be a daunting task, particularly in an era of stringent regulations and a complex security landscape.

The question on every business leader’s lips is this: “How can my business navigate document management challenges and remain productive?”

Fortunately, HP has a range of ScanJet scanners that offer advanced features at a competitive price, without compromising speed or quality. These devices are ideal for workgroups that need to capture a range of paper sizes, from business cards and receipts to medical records and invoices, and even documents of several pages.

Different industries, different challenges

Just as every industry has different requirements, each also experiences unique challenges when it comes to document capture. For example, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face certain challenges when competing against their corporate counterparts.

With a smaller headcount, and fewer resources in terms of offices, tools and budgets, these entities need to focus on accuracy, efficiency and top-notch service to stay ahead of the curve.

With HP scanners, small business leaders and staff members can simplify document management and work far more efficiently, scanning and organising documents straight from their desks without interrupting their daily workflow.

Too much paperwork

In the education sector, for example, teachers, lecturers and administrators have a ton of paperwork to keep on top of. From transcripts and applications to letters and evaluations, these professionals need effective and secure ways to capture and store all of this information.

However, yesterday’s scanners are simply not up to the task, and result in decreased efficiency, which in turn interferes with the working day.

With HP ScanJets, educators in schools, colleges and universities can access, store and share important documents simply, securely and effectively without compromising the privacy of student information.

Handling sensitive information

Another example is the finance sector, which has to handle a wide range of highly sensitive information, such as credit card details, financial login credentials and other customer data.

And in a regulatory environment that grows more stringent every year, the need for secure, quality record-keeping is far greater than ever. Irrespective of whether a company is handling invoices, tax documents, loan applications or any other customer records, having an HP dedicated scanner ensures efficiency, saves time, lowers storage costs and makes record-keeping easy.

By using HP ScanJets, financial services entities can carry on delivering the best possible service without any interruption.

Saving time and energy

In healthcare, while patient care is the number one priority, there are myriad tasks that happen behind the scenes that are key to keeping hospitals, clinics and other healthcare practices running smoothly every day.

This is why document scanning is a key element of the overall productivity of any healthcare organisation. Moreover, healthcare is another industry that handles vast volumes of highly confidential data, such as patients’ records, billing information, lab results and more.

With HP scanners, medical practitioners and administrators save time, energy and money by scanning crucial documents securely and confidently while sitting at their desks or via the network. More often than not, visitors will see dedicated scanners at the check-in or reception desk of any medical facility, at the nurse’s station, and in the accounting department.

Heavy reliance on paper

It’s a well-known fact that public sector entities have a heavy reliance on paper records, although they have been trying to digitise records for years. HP, through Tarsus Distribution, can help them with this transition, by ensuring that government departments adhere to evolving regulations, manage their storage costs and stick to their budgets.

Public sector workers are able to scan important documents securely and confidently right from the desk or via a network. HP scanners are able to provide high-quality documents and are compatible with all the major e-filing systems. In turn, this helps government entities keep up with complex record-keeping and compliance requirements.

Keeping simplicity in mind

To address the needs of all these industries and more, HP scanners are created with simplicity in mind, from setup and use, all the way to maintenance.

HP scanners enable users to scan with a single touch, capture text with OCR, create custom shortcuts, and take advantage of automated processes that simplify and improve workflows.

Scan-to-cloud capabilities make it simple to capture and send information where it is needed, even to multiple destinations at once.

For added security, users can include a digital signature in a PDF file or apply a digital stamp to each scanned page.

With full-featured Twain drivers (or software that handles communication between a PC and a scanner) and Isis (a standardised interface for high-speed scanners) included, users can scan images directly into popular applications without opening another program.

HP scanning software lets employees select from a range of scan profiles with preconfigured settings, and allows them to create profiles for common scanning scenarios.

In fact, HP ScanJets are famous for their reliability and performance, offering the best mix of ease-of-use and sophisticated features to help users in every vertical get the job done.

Through Tarsus Distribution, HP offers a broad portfolio of scanning devices, including PC-connected flatbed and sheet-feed scanners for individual users, and networked scanners that can be shared among multiple users within the organisation.