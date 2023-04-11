HPE GreenLake: Building modern businesses with consumption-based offerings

For companies in every sector, the key to surviving turbulent times is to build a scalable, flexible and efficient business. The easiest and most effective way to do this is to introduce technology that makes the processes in the organisation leaner and more agile.

There’s no question that the past year has shone the spotlight on the value of agile IT infrastructure that is able to respond rapidly to shifts in workloads and business requirements. As a result, there simply is no going back to the old, cumbersome, legacy ways of managing IT infrastructure.

Grappling with data

Every entity is grappling with data, and facing challenges in terms of how to secure, manage, and get as much value from their data as possible. However, this is not easy considering that data comes in many forms, is generated from multiple sources, and lives everywhere from the edge to the cloud.

Traditionally, IT teams have only two choices when it comes to managing data and implementing workloads. Do they keep their infrastructure on-premise, which incurs costs and overheads, or do they move workloads to the cloud and potentially lose control over operations and data security?

This means that businesses had to make a choice. Should they keep their applications and data where they are, and maintain the status quo? Or should they move them all to the cloud? Each comes with its own pros and cons, as well as tradeoffs.

More recently, however, a third option has emerged. A consumption-based model, which allows users to deploy infrastructure on premises but still reap the myriad benefits the cloud offers.

Bringing the cloud to the business

HPE has been at the vanguard of consumption-based IT through its HPE GreenLake platform. In essence, HPE GreenLake is an industry-changing edge-to-cloud platform that brings cloud benefits to the business, enabling it to modernise and innovate regardless of where its data lives.

It offers several game-changing benefits. With HPE GreenLake, businesses can:

Gain self-service agility : They are able to easily deploy resources, view their costs, and forecast capacity, all from one intuitive platform called HPE GreenLake.

They are able to easily deploy resources, view their costs, and forecast capacity, all from one intuitive platform called HPE Flex with pay-per-use : They can avoid heavy upfront costs and expensive over-provisioning by only paying for what they use.

They can avoid heavy upfront costs and expensive over-provisioning by only paying for what they use. Scale up and down with ease : Entities can reduce both worry and your costs through scalable capacity that ’ s ready when they need it.

Entities can reduce both worry and your costs through scalable Remove the management headaches : With HPE GreenLake , it’s all managed for the business. Users can offload the burden of operating IT and free up resources through these fully managed cloud services.

In a nutshell, HPE GreenLake is an as-a-service offering that brings true cloud-like flexibility to data centres and other environments, including satellite and remote offices. When a business signs up for a HPE GreenLake solution, HPE delivers a total and preconfigured system that is jam-packed with all the features, hardware, and software needed to be up and running almost instantly.

Only pay for what you use

HPE manages the system for the full duration of its lifecycle. To enjoy this service, customers pay a monthly subscription fee, which is established from a consumption-based approach, where customers pay for only what they use.

More importantly, HPE GreenLake bases its fees on actual metered usage, instead of set amounts. Thanks to this benefit, users pay strictly for what is actually used, not what potentially could be used.

HPE continuously monitors the installation based on a wide range of metrics, including consumption per server, per gigabyte, per container node, or even per virtual machine. It’s a win-win for users, as their commitment is minimal, yet they get the maximum benefits.

Adapting to new requirements

For any organisation to be agile, being able to rapidly adapt to new requirements and support workforces irrespective of where they are located is crucial. HPE GreenLake is enabling workers to conduct everyday business operations without having to be physically onsite. This guarantees that regardless of whether an organisation has its workers on site, or has a team of staff distributed around the world, they will be able to work efficiently, collaboratively, and effectively.

This is because HPE GreenLake offers the flexibility of the cloud with the security of on-premises solutions, all at a predictable monthly cost. HPE GreenLake’s suite of services provides IT teams with a far easier way to deliver a reliable, agile, and secure environment – without any ongoing technical upheaval.

Keeping lean and resilient

Every industry is subject to volatility, and when demand for your products or services suddenly soars, harnessing the benefits of HPE GreenLake will ensure your business is able to grow sustainably and meet customer expectations. This will guarantee that your organisation has the ability to scale up your services as needed while keeping operations lean and resilient.

Any business that wants to connect to its data securely, where it resides, and can turn that data into intelligence, needs to look no further than HPE GreenLake. It provides a trusted data source that enables businesses to make informed decisions regardless of where their people and devices are. Moreover, HPE GreenLake is a platform that comes to your edges, data centres, and colocation facilities.

If you want know more about this industry-leading, open, and secure edge-to-cloud platform, contact Tarsus Distribution.