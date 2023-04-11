Emia Distribution and Mountain unveil DisplayPad, MacroPad keypads

A leading distributor of premium gaming peripherals in South Africa, Emia Distribution, has partnered with Mountain to unveil the latter’s latest innovations, the DisplayPad and MacroPad keypads. These innovative keypads offer unparalleled customisation and flexibility, making them the ultimate tools for gamers, streamers and content creators alike.

On the hardware side, both Mountain keypads offer a sturdy and sleek aluminium frame, and they go beyond the usual with features unique in their segment. DisplayPad overcomes mushy, unresponsive buttons with crisp and tactile high-resolution display keys. MacroPad comes equipped with Mountain Tactile 55 switches, which aren’t just factory-lubricated, but also hot-swappable with any other cherry MX-style switch.

DisplayPad features 12 freely customisable and tactile display keys with a resolution of 104×104 pixels per key. Using the company’s Base Camp management software, DisplayPad can take full advantage of the aforementioned integration of controls for third-party services and applications. The “Folder” feature pushes usability beyond 12 display keys, allowing users to create folders of functions and thus effectively additional layers, creating virtually infinite possibilities. A wide range of supported image formats, including animated GIFs, makes sure that users will not lose track of their user-defined functions setup.

Mountain’s vision is to provide the gear for gamers, streamers and content creators to perform at their best

MacroPad, on the other hand, boasts hot-swappable mechanical switches that are factory-lubricated with Mountain Tactile 55 switches. This feature allows for easy customisation and modification of the keypad to suit any user’s preferences. MacroPad also has six macro keys and a rotary encoder, providing users with even more control and flexibility.

“Mountain’s vision is to provide the gear for gamers, streamers and content creators to perform at their best, and the new keypad series is a testament to that,” says Bram Rongen, head of product at Mountain.

“DisplayPad enables a whole new level of customisability while MacroPad goes beyond the beaten paths of conventional pads by offering hot-swappable mechanical switches. The keypad series is a natural expansion of the Mountain portfolio, utilising and expanding upon the functionality Base Camp offers for users to achieve peak performance.”

Complete ecosystem

In addition to the DisplayPad and MacroPad, Mountain also offers the Everest Max and Core keyboards and the Makalu 67 mouse and mousepads. These peripherals are designed to complement each other and provide users with a complete ecosystem for their gaming or content creation needs. The Everest keyboards feature fully customisable hot-swappable switches, allowing users to swap out their switches easily without having to replace the entire keyboard. The Makalu 67 mouse boasts a lightweight design, customisable RGB lighting and high precision sensors for smooth and accurate tracking.

Emia Distribution, Mountain’s distribution partner in South Africa, is excited to bring these innovative peripherals to the South African market. “At Emia, we are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest in technology products,” says James Cook, owner of Emia Distribution. “The Mountain keypad series is an exceptional addition to our portfolio and we believe it will be well received by the South African gaming and content creation communities.”

The Mountain keypad series is now available for pre-order via Emia Distribution. Pre-order customers will receive early access to the Base Camp management software, allowing them to customise and optimise their keypad series peripherals. Mountain is committed to providing the gear for gamers and content creators to perform at their best, and the Keypad Series is a testament to that commitment. With its innovative features, modular design and unparalleled customisation options, the keypad series is sure to revolutionise the way gamers and content creators approach their craft.

For more information about the Mountain keypad series, visit www.emia.co.za.

About Mountain

Mountain creates innovative, premium hardware and software with a user-centric design that allows gamers and content creators to achieve peak performance. Our vision is for gamers and content creators to have what they need to excel through uncompromising innovation, pioneering design, supreme quality and customisation. For more information, visit Mountain on Facebook or Twitter.