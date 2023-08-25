Dare to stand out with the Huawei nova 11 Series – now on sale

The wait is finally over for smartphone enthusiasts: the Huawei nova 11 Series is officially for sale. This remarkable line-up is poised to make a significant impact in the realm of smartphones, combining cutting-edge design with powerful camera capabilities. Building upon the established reputation of the Huawei nova Series, these new additions elevate the series to unparalleled heights of excellence.

The Huawei nova 11 Series steals the show with its head-turning design. The first thing that sets it apart is the new “vegan leather green”, a colour embodies the charm and charisma of the youth. As a cherry on top, the nova 11 Pro offers a refreshed, moderately luxurious feel with a delicate texture that’s comfortable to touch. The Super Star Orbit Ring design further accentuates the smartphone’s luxurious aesthetic, making it an object of envy every time you pull it out of your pocket. In short, it’s a smartphone that makes you stand out.

The front-facing, 60-megapixel ultra-wide portrait camera redefines possibilities with its 1/2.61-inch sensor

Expect to elevate your mobile photography experience with the Huawei nova 11 Series. The front-facing, 60-megapixel ultra-wide portrait camera redefines possibilities with its 1/2.61-inch sensor, delivering support for 4K video. The Huawei nova 11 Pro introduces an additional 8MP close-up portrait front camera that offers multiple zoom options to suit diverse scenarios. Whether you’re seizing the perfect golden-hour self-portrait or capturing swift moments in low-light environments, the Huawei nova 11 Series is your ultimate companion. The Huawei nova 11i also boasts impressive camera capabilities with its 16MP selfie camera that facilitates portrait segmentation and background blurring, ensuring top-notch performance.

The smartphones’ battery and charging performance are equally as remarkable. Inside their sleek bodies, the Huawei nova 11 Pro and Huawei nova 11 feature large, 4 500mAh batteries to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle. With the inclusion of the 100W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo in the Huawei nova 11 Pro, recharging from zero to 60% takes just 10 minutes. The Huawei nova 11 features 66W Huawei SuperCharge along with turbo-charging modes. On the other hand, the Huawei nova 11i ensures an impressive battery lifespan with its 5 000mAh capacity, and its 40W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo facilitates rapid and convenient charging.

Thanks to the ultra-durable Kunlun Glass, the drop resistance of the Huawei nova 11 Pro is 10 times more resistant than the previous generation of Huawei nova Series, making it much more reliable.

The Huawei nova 11 Series understands what today’s youth needs and delivers on it. A mix of stunning new design, front cameras where you can’t resist snapping selfies, superfast charging and more – and now it’s here for you to experience!

Do you #DareToStandOut? For more information, visit the Huawei online store or selected retail stores to choose your preferred smartphone. From only R799/month for a 24-month contract you can purchase the Huawei nova 11 Pro or the Huawei nova 11 from R649/month on a 24- month contract.