Humans are your weakest security link. Check Point explains why - TechCentral

Intrigued as to why cybersecurity loopholes never close? Research has shown that 81% of security breaches involve weak or stolen credentials. We’re all human, and we all make mistakes – add to this that your company infrastructure could be vulnerable, and you are on a losing wicket.

In this white paper, Check Point provides you with the tools you need to better educate your corporate users on what cyberthreats can look like. How cybercriminals will always find a loophole to get to your end-users and will use every trick in the book to wear down your defences.

Join our security villain, Mr Phish, on his journey through your corporate network and devices. Learn how he is waiting for one of your end users to make the smallest slip-up so that he can enter and conquer your environment, and how with robust, layered security you can thwart his efforts.

Need a simplified yet effective means to communicate to your business why you need to invest more in security? Looking for something to give your exco the wake-up call they need to take security more seriously? Then this white paper, Humans Are Your Weakest Link — Protecting Against Phishing and Social Engineering Attacks, is exactly what you need.

Let us help you better protect all surfaces with a set of security solutions that are up to the task and get the upper hand on Mr Phish.

About Check Point

Check Point Software Technologies is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from fifth-generation cyberattacks with an industry-leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, product architecture that defends an enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100 000 organisations of all sizes.